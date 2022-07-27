ED searches in Delhi in money laundering case linked to Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP hospital after dip in oxygen level

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain to stay in jail for two more weeks

Money laundering case: ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 27: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court here against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel posted the matter for July 29 for cognisance.

According to court sources, the final report has named Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, and Sunil Jain, besides four private firms, as accused.

Satyendar Jain is currently in judicial custody.

During the hearing, the court also examined the interim bail plea of Satyender Jain on medical grounds.

ED seeks to move Satyendar Jain from Delhi govt hospital to avoid 'biased' report

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 22:29 [IST]