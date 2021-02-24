EC to finalise schedule for upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 24: In what comes as a recent development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to finalise the schedule for upcoming polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry today.

On Friday, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain, who is also the in-charge, will be travelling to Kolkata to take note of the preparedness and updates. During his visit, Jain will hold a series of meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents.

In a statement, the ECI had informed that 12 companies of the Central Police Forces (CPF) will be sent to West Bengal, as is routinely sent in advance to poll stations for area domination to all the States or Union Territories where Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are to take place and not specifically to West Bengal.

The numbers of polling booths are likely to increase due to the current pandemic situation. The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will come to an end either in May or in June this year.