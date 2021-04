Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes near Sikkim-Nepal border; tremor felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and WB

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: An Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 near Sikkim-Nepal border on Tuesday. Tremor felt in parts of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal. As per the early inputs, mild earthquake in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling district felt this evening at 8.50pm.

As per initial reports, no loss of lives or damages has been so far.