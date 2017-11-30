E. Madhusudhanan AIADMK candidate for RK Nagar by-election

AIADMK presidium chairman E. Madhusudhanan has been named as the party's candidate for RK Nagar by-election which is scheduled for December 21. Madhusudhanan who is known to be a loyalist of Deputy CM O. Pannerselvam.

Madhusudhanan was supposed to unanimous choice of the party, however, as many as 19 members had filed their applications seeking party tickets on Tuesday. submitted his papers ahead of the party's crucial governing council meeting. Therefore, there was speculation over a difference of opinion within the party about the candidate.

Madhusudhanan, 84, had contested the by-election earlier this year before it was cancelled on charges of attempts to bribe the voters. He was a candidate on behalf of the faction headed by O Panneerselvam.

DMK candidate Marudhar Ganesh has filed his nomination.Nomination for the by-election has begun on November 27 and the last date for filing the nomination will be December 4. Counting of votes will take place on December 24.

OneIndia News