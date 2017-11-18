Dyal Singh evening college names itself 'Vande Mataram'

Delhi University's Dyal Singh (Evening) College will now be called as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

The Governing Body of Dyal Singh College (DSC) on Friday passed a resolution to change the name of the erstwhile evening college to 'Vande Mataram'.

The move came amid opposition by a section of teachers and students overturning the college into day shift.

The chairperson of Dyal Singh College's governing body on Saturday asserted that the new name 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya' is an inspiring name for the college.

"Notification was issued that Executive Council approved Dyal Singh evening college becoming a full-fledged day college. Then we had to give it a new and inspiring name, we decided it should be 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya'," Sinha further said.

"It was passed unanimously. But some started protesting saying that it is not acceptable? Why so? Everybody in this universe is because of his/her mother."

"If anyone thinks that paying obeisance to the mother is not good then that person is a beast, not a human being," said Sinha.

Earlier this year, the college had decided to turn Dyal Singh Evening into a regular shift college. Some of the teachers and students had been dissatisfied with the proposal that the new regular shift college would continue to function on the same campus, thereby cutting into resources and creating infrastructural constraints.

OneIndia News