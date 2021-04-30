During meetings with heads of mission, Jaishankar tasks envoys with acquiring medical essentials

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held a briefing with all heads of missions across the world on the ongoing crisis.

The envoys have been tasked with acquiring medical oxygen, Tocilizumab and Remdesivir.

Several officials that OneIndia spoke with that India's gestures towards the international community to fight the pandemic in the early days has paid off. All major countries like the US, Germany, South Korea, Japan, EU, Russia and even China have been helping India at this hour of crisis.

Since the outbreak of the second wave, the phone lines have been busy. National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has been instrumental in working the phone lines, following which help has poured in from various quarters. Earlier this week, US President, Joe Biden said that the US stands by India as the latter stood by Washington during the first wave last year.

On Wednesday during a conversation with PM Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin solidarity with the people and government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of our enduring partnership.

During the first wave, India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US, Europe and over 100 other countries. India had also supplied 6.5 crore vaccines to 93 countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa.