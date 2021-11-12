YouTube
    Drugs-on-cruise case: SIT of Delhi NCB records Aryan Khan's statement in Navi Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 12: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who is out on bail in an alleged drugs seizure case, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday as instructed by the court.

    Aryan Khan's statement is currently being recorded at Belapur RAF camp in Navi Mumbai in the drugs-on-cruise matter.

    According to ANI, the NCB on Friday informed that the statement is being carried out by Delhi NCB SIT.

    The Bombay High Court had last month asked him to mark presence before the anti-drugs agency every Friday while granting him bail.

    Aryan visited the NCB office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in the afternoon, agency sources said.

    He left within few minutes after meeting probe officials, they added.

    The NCB had arrested Aryan and 19 others after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and allegedly seizing drugs.

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 19:13 [IST]
