'Don’t miss this': Video of man Jogging with squirrels goes viral

    New Delhi, May 24: A video of a man jogging with squirrels in a park has gone viral on social media.

    Squirrels are adorable little animals known for their love for nuts. They have an excellent sense of vision, which is especially important for the tree-dwelling species. Many also have a good sense of touch, with vibrissae on their limbs as well as their heads.

    Image Courtesy: @allyc375

    "At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him, " Alison Cameron on Twitter on Monday.

    Since being posted the video has garnered 5.1 lakh views and received 18,000 likes.

    Squirrels, however, are generally friendly creatures. They are accustomed to living near humans - so much so that some will eat directly from people's palms!

    "What better reason to take up running than developing your own squirrel army?," a Twitter user posted.

    Wow! Fantastic!, wrote the second one.

    "This is bizarre! Is he trying to lure InvisibleSqrl to come and work for him?," wrote another.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 18:07 [IST]
