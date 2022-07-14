‘Doctored’ video of Rahul Gandhi: SC to hear plea of TV anchor Rohit Ranjan on Friday

SC to hear conman Sukash Chandrashekhar's plea for being shifted out of Tihar jail

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea filed by TV anchor Rohit Ranjan challenging the summons issued to him for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the telecast of a programme on July 1.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior lawyer Siddhartha Dave that the matter be listed urgently as the editor of the channel has not been protected. The bench agreed to hear the plea on Friday.

He noted that the news anchor Rohit Ranjan of the channel has been granted protection against coercive action in the matter.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari on July 8 had granted relief to Ranjan and restrained various state authorities from taking coercive steps against him in connection with multiple FIRs for playing a doctored clip of Gandhi.

While granting the interim protection to the anchor, the bench had also issued notices to the Centre and states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh seeking their responses on Ranjan's plea for quashing of complaints or FIRs concerning the telecast.