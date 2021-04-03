Disengagement in the interest of both sides, Delhi tells Beijing

New Delhi, Apr 03: The Indian government reiterated that the prolonged situation in eastern Ladakh was not in the interest of either sides. Delhi said that it hoped Beijing would work with India to ensure that the process of disengagement in the remaining areas would be completed at the earliest.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this would both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to restoration of peace and provide conditions for progress of our bilateral relationship.

"As you are well aware, after the disengagement in Pangong Tso area, we have had the 10th round of senior commanders meeting, a teleconference between the foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart and a WMCC (diplomatic) interaction on March 12. There is a consensus that the two sides should now quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," the MEA spokesperson also said.

Recently both sides disengaged in Pangong Tso area.

The 11th round of military commander level talks between India and China is likely to take place this month.

The talks would focus solely on the forward movement in disengagement of the armies in the Gogra Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh. The last time the military commanders met was on February 22. At the meeting both sides agreed to resolve outstanding issues.

Apart from the disengagement at the Gogra Hot Springs the two sides would also discuss restoration of patrolling rights in the Depsang Bulge area.

Last month, India said that it expects China to work with it through the existing bi-lateral consultation mechanisms between their diplomats and military commanders to ensure early completion of the disengagement process in the remaining areas in easter Ladakh to allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces.