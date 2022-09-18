GST Council may consider proposal to raise lowest slab to 8 pc, rationalise tax slabs

Direct tax kitty grows 30% to Rs 8.36 lakh crore in FY23

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: Direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace, a clear indicator of the revival of economic activity post-pandemic, as also the result of the stable policies of the Government, focusing on simplification and streamlining of processes and plugging of tax leakage through effective use of technology, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

"The gross collection of direct taxes (before adjusting for refunds) for FY 2022-23 stands at Rs 8,36,225 crore compared to Rs 6,42,287 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year i.e. 2021-22, registering a growth of 30 per cent over collections of 2021-22," the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative advance tax collections for April-September stand at Rs 2,95,308 crore as on September 17, up 17 per cent over the year-ago period.

Gross collection of Rs 8.36 lakh crore includes Corporate Income Tax at Rs 4.36 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax at Rs 3.98 lakh crore.

After adjusting for refunds, net collections rose 23 per cent to Rs 7,00,669 crore, compared to Rs 5,68,147 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 16:23 [IST]