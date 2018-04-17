Did BJP hand out tickets to this husband-wife to checkmate Congress in Belagavi

This sure provides for an interesting contest. The BJP has decided to field a couple from the Chikodi and Nippani constituencies. The BJP has given tickets to Anna Saheb Jolle and his wife Shashikala Jolle from the Chikkodi and Nippani constituencies respectively.

Shashikala is the sitting MLA from Nippani. She is contesting her third election since 2008. She has lost once from this constituency and this time would be hoping for a second consecutive term.

Anna Saheb had contested from Chikkodi in 2004 but lost the seat. He was given a ticket from this seat after a span of almost 14 years. Anna is one of the three district presidents of the BJP in Belagavi.

The Chikkodi constituency is held by Ganesh Hukkeri the son of Prakash Hukkeri, who is the MP from Chikkodi. Prakash, however, contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and won. This resulted in a by-poll and the same was won by Ganesh.

In giving tickets to both the husband and wife, the BJP may have checkmated a possible understanding with the Congress. It is a well-known fact that Anna and Prakash are close. In fact, observers say that when Prakash and Shashikala had won in 2013 from Chikodi and Nippani on a Congress and BJP ticket, the victory march was carried out almost together.

The decision by the BJP to give a ticket to Anna could distance him from Prakash in the poll battle that lies ahead.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

