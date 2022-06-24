It has nothing to do with politics: Nitish on attending RJD's Iftar

Dictatorial: Tejashwi slams BJP for Maharashtra political crisis

Patna, Jun 24: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday squarely blamed BJP's dictatorial ambition of hijacking the entire country for the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Yadav said this when asked to comment on the happenings in the western state, where revolt in Shiv Sena threatens to pull down the government it heads with the help of Congress and NCP.

It is well known that the BJP does not let any government opposed to it function in peace. It tries to topple such regimes by hook or by crook , the former Bihar deputy chief minister alleged.

BJP wants to hijack every state where it is not in power. It is an attitude of tanashahi (dictatorship) , alleged Yadav who was stripped of power in 2017 when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abruptly snapped ties with his RJD and returned to the NDA fold.

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition, however, declined to comment on whether he foresaw any political instability in Bihar where the saffron party and Kumar's JD(U) appear at daggers drawn, specially in the aftermath of 'Agnipath' scheme which triggered violent protests across Bihar.

