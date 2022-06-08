DGCA makes masks mandatory on flights; violators to be put on no-fly list

Air passengers who violate Covid norms should be put on no-fly list: Delhi HC to DGCA

New Delhi, Jun 08: Amid rise in Covid cases, the aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday tightened it's rules asking the airlines to de-board any passenger, if they refuse to wear face mask inside an aircraft even after being warned.

In a circular, the DGCA said airport operators must take help of the local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks.

The DGCA's Wednesday circular said airlines must ensure the passengers wear masks properly on flights and they are removed from faces only "under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons".

If a passenger needs an extra face mask, the airline must provide it.

The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure.

In case any passenger refuses to wear mask or violates the COVID-19 protocol even after repeated warnings in flight mid-air, he must be treated as "unruly passenger" as defined in the DGCA regulations.

The DGCA regulations give powers to airlines to ban passengers for a certain period of time after they have been declared "unruly".

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport must ensure that no one is allowed to enter the premises without wearing a mask.

All airport operators must increase announcements and surveillance to ensure that passengers at terminal are wearing face masks properly and following COVID-appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises.

In case any passenger does not wear mask or refuses to wear mask and follow COVID-19 protocol, he should be fined as per the respective state law where the airport is located and he may even be handed over to security agencies.

Airport operators must take sanitisation measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers or dispensers at prominent places in the terminal, it noted.

Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating COVID-19 protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police and security agencies for violation of COVID-19 protocols.

