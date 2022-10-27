Devout Hindu Rishi Sunak shares Diwali wishes from NO 10: Says our children will light Diyas

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday shared Diwali wishes from his residence at 10 Downing Street. Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister was attending a Diwali reception at the official residence of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Sunak while extending his wishes also vowed to build a Britain where our children and grandchildren can light their Diyas.

Brilliant to drop into tonight’s Diwali reception in No10.



I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope.



Happy #Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/g4yhAGhToz — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 26, 2022

Fact Check: Rishi Sunak seeking blessings at a Temple is not a recent image

"Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No 10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!," Sunak said while sharing a picture of him at the reception.

Sunak a devout Hindu took over as the Prime Minister of Britain on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 14:50 [IST]