Desh Ke Mentor: What is Delhi govt's ambitious programme and how it works?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 11: With an aim to help the students to explore diverse career options, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the 'Desh Ke Mentor' programme which connects students of 9 to 12 classes with the citzens who are successful in their respective fields.

How it works?

As per the government, the mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide the students over the phone. Volunteers can adopt up to 10 children studying in the city's government schools as part of the initiative.

"Through this programme, the children will get an elder brother, friend or sister with whom they can share everything. Not only the people of Delhi but people from all over the country will become mentors of such children. A person living in any part of the country can become a mentor by registering on the Delhi government's app," the PTI quoted Delhi CM as saying at the launch.

Non-judgmental Helping Hand

"If a child fulfils their dreams with your hard work, then you are doing the biggest deed of nation-building," Kejriwal said. According to the Delhi CM, a child undergoes a lot of pressure from family and society which lead them to depression and suicide. The 'Desh Ke Mentor' gives a "non-judgmental helping hand and guiding light."

Kejriwal said, "We have developed an app through which anyone from across the country can join this revolution. They don't need to come to Delhi, they don't need to spend money," he said, requesting people to join his ambitious initiative.

"If one child can become a better citizen because of your initiative and guidance then you have contributed greatly to the cause of nation-building. You are not just preparing a single child, you are nurturing the future of this country. I am not asking anyone to help a group of children, take the responsibility of one child and help them grow," he said.

There are over nine lakh students in classes 9-12 in government schools in Delhi and the initiative has been developed under the 'Youth for Education' programme by the Directorate of Education.

The event had the presence of Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya, singer Palash Sen, comedian Saloni Gaur and RJ Aadi among others. With inputs from PTI.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 23:21 [IST]