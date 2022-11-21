Derailment of goods train in Odisha leaves 2 dead, some seriously injured

Jajpur, Nov 21: At least two persons were killed and some others were seriously injured when a goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, Railway officials said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said that the incident took place around 6.45 am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train. The goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur derailed and eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, they said.

The number of fatalities may go up as some people have been seriously injured, they said, adding that the station building was damaged in the incident. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Train services have been partially affected as both lines have been blocked due to the accident, the officials said. ECoR has moved an accident relief train and a medical team to the spot. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in the incident.