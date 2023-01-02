Delhi woman dragged by car: 5 accused sent to police custody for three days

Rishabh Pant likely to be airlifted to Delhi, minimum recovery reportedly three months

oi-Deepika S

Following the incident, around 200 AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the L-G's resignation.

New Delhi, Jan 02: The 5 persons who were arrested in the accident case of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri, were sent to police custody for three days.

The 20-year-old woman had died after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant General V K Saxena and demanded his resignation over the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter.

While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime.

Around 200 AAP leaders and workers, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Durgesh Pathak, gathered outside Raj Niwas at Civil Lines and raised slogans seeking answers over the incident and demanding the L-G's resignation.

Security around the L-G's residence has been beefed up with barricades being put up and water canons deployed in the area.

According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested. Police have said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem.

The victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri," he said.

In a Tweet, the Delhi LG wrote, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted Delhi LG.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2023, 17:16 [IST]