As the National Capital begins to feel the chilling winters, Kapil Mishra and BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari went on a mission to help the poor and the needy who were till now suffering the from the cold, without having proper winter clothing to protect themselves. The duo went to several areas in Delhi.

On December 23, they visited several places to inspect the condition in which the poor in Delhi have to spend their winters without proper shelter and helped many with sweaters and blanket, but it doesn't end her, after the night's inspection, makeshift shelters have been asked to be constructed for the poor to help them survive the harsh Delhi winters.

Winters in Delhi have always been extreme and it is even more difficult for the ones who don't have the means to protect themselves. In such a condition, apart from politicians and activists, youngsters have also taken up the responsibilty of helping the poor. One such campaign has been started Sage Sweater Foundation which has invited people to donate winter wears, blankets to the needy.

OneIndia News