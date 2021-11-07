Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home, puja samagri, vidhi and shubh muhurat

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘severe’ with 436 AQI ; 114 water tankers deployed to settle dust

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: The air quality (AQI) in Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was found 'severe' at 6:15 am today, with the AQI standing at 436.

However, Delhi's AQI was 437 on Saturday night wherein the concentration of PM 2.5 was 318, while that of PM 10 was reported to be 448.

As per the Centre-run SAFAR, Delhi's AQI is likely to improve to the upper end of the 'very poor' category as the "surface winds are becoming stronger", dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

Air quality in Delhi remains severe, AQI reaches 533

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday deployed 114 water tankers to sprinkle water on roads to settle dust, one of the major contributors to air pollution, after the national capital's air quality deteriorated following the Diwali festival.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai flagged off the water tankers, terming it an "emergency measure" to help people.

"Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched an action plan that is being implemented across the city.

Meanwhile, with Delhi's air quality plummeting to hazardous levels after Diwali, doctors in the city have reported a 20 per cent increase in the number of patients complaining of respiratory trouble such as shortness of breath, wheezing, and incessant coughing.

Story first published: Sunday, November 7, 2021, 9:48 [IST]