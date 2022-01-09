Delhi reports 22,751 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths; Positivity rate 23.53 per cent

New Delhi, Jan 09: Delhi reported 22,751 and 17 deaths due to COVID-19 infections in in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 23.53 per cent, according to the city health department's data released on Sunday.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed.

The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation. A total of 96,678 tests, including 79,954 RT-PCR ones, were conducted the previous day.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government won't have to impose lockdown in the national capital if people follow Covid norms like wearing masks and following social distancing. He, however, said there will be few restrictions so that livelihoods are not affected.

"Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation.

