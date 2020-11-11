Delhi records 'very poor' air quality, Indira Gandhi International Airport on same category

New Delhi, Nov 11: Delhi has recorded "very poor" air quality as the national capital woke up to a blanket of smog. The Air Quality Index was at 402 in Anand Vihar, 469 at ITO, 414 in Najafgarh, both in 'severe category' and 364 in Mandir Marg, 397 in Ashok Vihar, both in 'very poor category', as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to reports, Indira Gandhi International Airport's Air Quality Index was also in the 'very poor' category.

Sleaping to media, a young cyclist living near the Laxmi Nagar area said," Cycling in such heavy smog during the times of COVID-19 can be very problematic for the lungs. It gets very difficult to breathe."

The visibility in the national capital has reduced due to the presence of a high level of smog in the air. As per health experts, people who are suffering from asthma or other respiratory ailments should prefer working from home.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Tuesday said there is an urgent need to look for sustainable solutions and be more aggressive towards controlling air pollution, more so with the COVID-19 pandemic being around, as it can lead to a huge burden of diseases if both get combined.

There is definitely an ongoing wave, especially in many parts of India, and air pollution is making it worse, AIIMS Director said at ASSOCHAM webinar on 'COVID-19-Coming of the Second Wave: Myth or Reality', according to a statement by the industry body.

"So, we need to act on multiple fronts to get hold as far as this pandemic is concerned," he said.