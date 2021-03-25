Delhi realtor allegedly used Saddam Hussein’s tactics to employ thallium to target wife, in-laws

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: A realtor in Delhi inspired by former Iraqi president, Saddam Hussain and his intelligence agencies who allegedly use thallium to kill political opponents used the toxin to target his wife and in-laws.

The police on Tuesday arrested 37 year old Varun Arora a resident of Greater Kailash for allegedly killing his mother-in-law. His wife has been in coma since February. The incident came to light on March 21 following a complaint by Devendra Mohan Sharma. He approached the police and said that his wife Anita Sharma had died at the Ganga Ram hospital and he suspected his son-in-law Arora.

He also alleged that Arora had in January cooked fish laced with thallium and served it to his family members. He however did not eat it himself and also did not feed his twin children.

During the probe, investigators were shocked to find elevated levels of thallium in Sharma's blood. They also conducted a post-mortem and forensic examination of his wife Anita Sharma's body. The thallium levels in the case of Arora's wife.

While Arora did not confess to anything, the police while going through his laptop found web pages related to thallium. Web pages related to Saddam Hussein and his tactics to employ toxins to eliminate his opponents too were found in the laptop.