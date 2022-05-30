Delhi rain: 8 flights diverted due to thunderstorm

Weather forecast for February 20: Delhi rains to intensify in next 24 hours

New Delhi, May 30: Parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed heavy rains with thunderstorms on Monday.

Although rain brought relief to people from the heat, it impacted traffic movement. Also, eight flights were diverted and 70 delayed at the Delhi airport due to a thunderstorm that struck the national capital on Monday afternoon. The officials said at least 40 flight departures and 30 arrivals were delayed due to the thunderstorm.

Eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun due to bad weather, Delhi airport sources told news agency ANI.

Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, damaged several cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Installed air conditioners fell down a building in Parliament Street area, trees uprooted and fell on cars and autorickshaws in the heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/Hvjr4h4ES9 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and several areas in the National Captial Region.

#WATCH | The middle dome finial of Jama Masjid in Delhi suffered damages in the heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/bWyV0S37EW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

A 50-year-old man from Jama Masjid area in Delhi died after a balcony fell over him due heavy rainfall. "Middle dome finial broke into three parts, two fell down, one is still stuck. If not brought down and it falls, it'll damage the wall before it. I'm writing to ASI DG to bring down the damaged portion. Falling stones injured 2-3 people," Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam, Delhi's Jama Masjid, told ANI.