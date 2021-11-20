Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir to Sidhu: Send your son or daughter to border, then call Imran Khan 'big brother'

No proof of fraud against Srinivas, Gambhir: They were helping, Delhi Police tells HC

New Delhi, Nov 20: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir has slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for reportedly calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his "big brother."

On Twitter, Gambhir, without taking Sidhu's name, said, "Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless. [sic]"

During his trip to Kartarpur Sahib, Navjot Singh Sidhu reportedly called Pakistan Prime Minister his "elder brother". In a purported video, the Punjab chief was being welcomed by a Pakistani official on behalf of Imran Khan where Sidhu was heard saying Khan was like a "bada bhai" to him and that he loved him a lot.

His comments left the BJP red-faced as it slammed the Congress for finding terrorists in the Hindu groups while seeing 'bhai jaan' in the Pakistan PM.

Sharing the video, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi's favourite Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his "bada bhai". Last time he had hugged Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army's Chief, heaped praises. Is it any surprise that the Gandhi siblings chose a Pakistan loving Sidhu over veteran Amarinder Singh?"

Referring to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement in his latest book, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opposition party sees terror groups such as the ISIS and the Boko Haram in Hindutva and finds a "bhai jaan" in Imran Khan.

"It is being done for appeasement politics as the Congress still believes that there is a section in India which will be happy with praise for Pakistan. There are no such people in India though," Patra added.

Congress leader Manish Tewari too criticised Sidhu's comment. He tweeted, "@ImranKhanPTI may be anybody's elder brother but for India he is that cat's paw of Pak Deep State ISI-Military combine that drones arms & narcotics into Punjab & sends terrorists on a daily basis across LOC in J&K.Have we forgotten martyrdom of our soldiers in Poonch so soon,"

Earlier in the day, Sidhu offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan and stressed on "opening of a new friendship chapter" and trade between the two countries.

Sidhu was also effusive in his praise for the former Pakistan cricket captain. "I am thankful to PM (Imran Khan) for taking the first step and the other side (India) responded with two steps. I had already said that those favouring the 'laanga' (corridor) would have blessings and those opposing it had no value," he said. PTI

