Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

New Delhi, June 09: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

"The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.