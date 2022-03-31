Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's special welcome message for passengers aboard Air India: Listen to what he said

What kind of a petition is this? Delhi HC on PIL seeking Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 31: A plea seeking direction to the Centre to honour industrialist Ratan Tata with Bharat Ratna is refused to entertain by the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi observed that it was not for the court to direct the authorities to award the highest civilian honour to a person. "What kind of a petition is this? Is this for the court to direct (the government to award Bharat Ratna)," said the bench also comprising Justice Navin Chawla.

The counsel for the petitioner urged the court to "at least request" the government. "Go make the request. Where is the question of the court stepping in?," said the Acting Chief Justice.

However, the counsel withdrew the petition after the court said that it would dismiss the plea with costs. The petitioner -- Rakesh, who claimed to be a social worker, said in his plea that Ratan Tata deserves Bharat Ratna as he is serving the nation and has an unblemished life.

He has led an exemplary life inspiring millions of career aspirants around the globe and has proved to be an excellent leader and a business owner, the petition said. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 17:19 [IST]