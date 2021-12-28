Omicron Outbreak: Night curfew in Kerala from Dec 30, no New Year celebration post 10 pm

Yellow alert in Delhi? What will be open, what will be closed

New Delhi, Dec 28: Delhi has recorded 331 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, amid growing concern over new Omicron coronavirus variant. The national caital's positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, prompting authorities to take call on 'yellow alert'.

However, further discussions on the situation will be held on Tuesday before a final call on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and imposing restrictions as per the GRAP is taken.

It is learnt that the Kejriwal-government is considering all options available to ensure that the purpose of COVID-19 management and needs of the people in Delhi are best served.

What happens if yellow alert sounded in Delhi?

The GRAP approved by Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) prescribes sounding of the 'Yellow' alert if positivity rate remains above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days.

It involves restrictions including night curfew closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in metro trains and public transport buses, among others.

Night curfew in Delhi that will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 pm, till further orders.

The 'Yellow' alert would be sounded if positivity rate stays above 0.5 per cent for two days but the DDMA can make necessary amendments and modifications with respect to the GRAP according to the situation, which is assessed from time to time to meet exigencies.

Yellow alert in Delhi? What will be open, what is shut?

If the 'Yellow' alert is sounded on Tuesday most activities will come to a grinding halt, just a few months after phased reopening from the second wave lockdown which was imposed in April.

The 'Yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services, and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Only one weekly market per zone with 50 per cent vendors will be allowed to open.

Restaurants will be permitted with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm while bars can also operate with the same capacity, but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited, the GRAP stipulates.

Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Buses too will ply with only 50 per cent exempted category passengers.

Besides, cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, outdoor yoga activity, amusement parks, stadia, swimming pools, schools, colleges and educational institutions will not be allowed if 'Yellow' alert is sounded.

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent of the staff.

In Delhi government offices also, barring certain category of officials, only half of the remaining staff will be allowed under 'Yellow' alert.

Further religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed. Parks and gardens can however open.

The colour-coded GRAP is based on positivity rate (on two consecutive days), cumulative number of new cases (over a week) and average oxygenated-bed occupancy (for a week) will designate four levels of alerts.

Further restrictions are imposed at advanced stages of 'Amber', 'Orange' and 'Red' alerts with higher numbers of new cases and hospitalisations.