Delhi govt files FIR against 4 airlines for not checking RT-PCR reports of passengers from Maharashtra

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi government has filed an FIR against airlines like Indigo, Vistara, Spice Jet and Air Asia for allegedly not checking any passenger coming from Maharashtra for a negative RT PCR report. The proceedings will be held under the Disaster Management Act (DDMA), 2005.

Delhi government had last week announced that it will be mandatory for anyone travelling to Delhi from Maharashtra to carry a negative RT-PCR report dated 72 hours prior to arrival. Travellers without a negative report have to be placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The cases have been registered against four airlines for not checking RTPCR test reports of passengers coming to Delhi from Maharshtra.

The decision was take following exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said over 25,000 people have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in Delhi. On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 24,375 fresh cases.

The government has also registered FIRs against two private hospitals in the city for providing "false" information about availability of beds there on an official app.

Kejriwal had on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they are found giving wrong information or turning away coronavirus patients despite showing availability of beds on a Delhi government app.