Delhi court extends police custody of Aftab Poonawala by 4 days, allows polygraph test

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 22: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the police custody of AftabAmin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, for the next four days. The court also allowed the police application seeking permission for the polygraph test of accused Aftab.

{image-aftab-ameen-poonawala1-1668685153.jpg www.oneindia.com