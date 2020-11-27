'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Police fire tear gas shells at protesting farmers at Haryana-Delhi Singhu border

Farm laws protest: Centre calls Punjab farmers for 2nd round of talks on December 3

Haryana Police uses water cannons, tear gas to disperse Punjab farmers at Shambhu border

Farmers attacked us, we acted with restraint: Haryana Police chief

India

New Delhi, Nov 22: As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Friday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Police said they would not allow farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital.

In the afternoon, Agriculture Minister Tomar sent conciliatory signals to the protesters, telling some reporters that the government was ready to talk about "issues and resolve differences" with them.

"I want to appeal to our farmer brothers to not agitate," Tomar said. "I am sure that our dialogue will have a positive result."

By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to close traffic movements at the Singhu border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

Some commuters complained that they are facing problems commuting to Delhi as traffic came to a halt on Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade. "I'm coming from Jammu and was supposed to reach Delhi on Thursday morning evening. We have no updates so far," news agency ANI quoted a commuter as saying. Mathura: Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway as agitating farmers block the road. Police personnel present at the spot. "I'm coming from Jammu and was supposed to reach Delhi on Thursday morning evening. We have no updates so far," news agency ANI quoted a commuter as saying.