    Delhi Assembly seeks reversal of Asthana’s appointment as Commissioner of Police

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 29: The Delhi Assembly today passed a resolution against the appointment of former CBI officer, Rakesh Asthana as the police commissioner of Delhi.

    In the resolution, the assembly sought for the reversal of the appointment. The Delhi Police falls under the Union Home Ministry.

    The Home Ministry had said Asthana, currently serving as Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), will join as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect.

    This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief.

    Usually, an officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre is appointed to the post.

    Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, had served as the Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI Director Alok Verma.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 16:11 [IST]
    X