Delhi assembly passes bill seeking 66% hike in salary of MLAs, ministers

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 4: The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills seeking a 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members that including ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker, deputy Speaker and the Opposition Leader.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries, which were passed by the members. The members stressed that the salaries should be commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there has to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries." BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.

The members will get Rs 90,000 a month, up from Rs 54,000, after getting approval from the President.

Also, the chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of the Opposition will be paid Rs 170,000 from existing Rs 72,000, per month.

Story first published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 16:40 [IST]