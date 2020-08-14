YouTube
    Delhi Airport: Non-scheduled flights not allowed to land in morning, evening on Aug 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 14: Unscheduled transit flights will not be allowed to land at the Delhi airport for four hours in the morning and three hours in the evening on Independence Day, its operator DIAL said on Friday.

    Unscheduled transit flights cannot land for specific hours at Delhi airport on Aug 15

    The Delhi International Airport Ltd said scheduled flights will operate as normal.

    According to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), transit flights cannot land at the Delhi airport between 6 AM and 10 AM as well as between 4 PM and 7 PM on August 15.

    Heavy rain predicted in Delhi for 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert

    DIAL said the NOTAM is applicable only for chartered (not-scheduled) flights.

    It said there will be no impact of the NOTAM on helicopter operations of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army.

    The airport operator added that the state-owned planes and helicopters can fly with the governor or the chief minister.

    Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 10:58 [IST]
