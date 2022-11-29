Israeli Ambassador says he is ashamed after Jewish filmmaker calls The Kashmir Files vulgar propaganda

If holocaust was right then exodus of Kashmiri pandits also right: Kher slams Lapid on 'Kashmir Files' remark

Delhi advocate files complaint against Israeli filmmaker Lapid for calling 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Delhi lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against the Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for abusing the Hindu community's sacrifice by calling 'The Kashmir Files' 'vulgar and propaganda'.

New Delhi, Nov 29: After a furore erupted when Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the movie 'The Kashmir Files' a 'propaganda and vulgar' film, Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against him on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the advocate wrote that he filed a complaint against Nadav Lapid with Goa Police for abusing the Hindu community's sacrifice.

"@vineetJindal19 filed Complaint against #NadavLapid with DGP @Goapolice1091for abusing Hindu community sacrifice made In Kashmir by Calling movie Kashmir file as vulgar and propaganda," he wrote on Twitter.

Jindal wrote in his complaint to Goa DGP Jaspal Singh. The lawyer also put the complaint letter in his Twitter post, which read, "The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and with ill intention towards the Hindu community in grub of targeting movie The Kashmir Files..."

The background:

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

If holocaust was right then exodus of Kashmiri pandits also right: Kher slams Lapid on 'Kashmir Files' remark

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the protests was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 16:02 [IST]