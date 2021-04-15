Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hails IAF for 'timely, befitting' response to China in Eastern Ladakh

9 Rafales set to fly into India next month with mid-air fuelling in UAE

New Delhi, Apr 15: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) for ensuring a timely and befitting response to China in Eastern Ladakh. The Defence Minister also advised Commanders to draw up long-term plans and strategies for capability enhancement to counter future threats.

Referring to changing international geopolitics, Rajnath Singh observed that the perceptible shift of focus from trans-Atlantic to trans-Pacific has become more obvious in the recent past.

"Changing dimensions of war would now include advanced technologies, asymmetric capabilities and info-dominance, and it was very important that the IAF's preparations for the future must include these aspects," Singh said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Self Reliance', the Defence Minister stressed the need to promote "Atmanirbharta" in Defence Infrastructure.

Tensions between India and China escalated after the Galwan Valley incident following which both sides deployed heavy weapons and artillery along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

While China deployed radars, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles as well as other air assets to support its army, the IAF deployed its top assets including MiG-29, Su 30 MKI jets, Apache choppers at the forward bases.

India's latest acquisition the omni-role Rafale carried out 'familiarisation sorties' over Ladakh.