Decision for sake of Hindutva, Fadnavis showed a big heart: Eknath Shinde

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Eknath Shinde on Thursday thanked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis saying he could have become Chief Minister going by the numbers but "he showed a big heart".

"A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena...We have fought this battle so far with their help...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," said CM-designate Eknath Shinde.

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutvaand& for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," he said.

"We went to former CM Thackeray with our constituency's grievances & development work along with advising him on the need for improvement as we started realizing that it would be difficult for us to win the next elections. We demanded a natural alliance with BJP," he added.

"BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah & other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.

Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 17:29 [IST]