Death toll in Delhi violence touches 46: Here is the full list of deceased persons

New Delhi, Mar 02: The death toll in the Delhi violence last week has risen to 46, with four more bodies being recovered in the city's northeast area.

As many as 38 have been reported dead at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Hospital, four at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.

Four bodies were pulled out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar areas of the violence-affected northeast area on Sunday.

Here is the full list of people killed in Delhi violence:

Mubarak Ali, (35) Alok Tiwari, (24) Mohd Irfan, (32) Rahul Thakur, (23) Suleiman, (22) Ankit Sharma, (25) Mohd Shahbaan, (22) Sanjeet Thakur, (32) Ratan Lal, (42) Akbari, (85) Anwar, (58) Dinesh Kumar, (35) Aamir (30) Hashim (17) Musharraf, (35) Vinod Kumar, (50) Vir Bhan, (48) Zakhir, (26) Ishtiyak Khan, (24) Deepak Kumar, (34) Ashfaq Hussain, (22) Parvez Alam, (50) Mehtab, (21) Mohd Furkan, (32) Rahul Solanki, (26) Mudassir Khan, (35) Shahid Alvi, (24) Amaan, (17) Mahroof Ali, (30) Mohd Yusuf, (52) Mubarak Husen, (28) Dilbur Negi, (20) Monis, (21) Babbu Salmani, (33) Ayyub, (60) Faizan, (24) Salim Qassar (51) Prem Singh Ram Sugarak (48) Nitin Kumar (15) Mohsin Ali (24) Four bodies found on Monday, yet to be identified