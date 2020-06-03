Death of pregnant elephant: FIR against unidentified persons

India

Thiruvananthapuram, June 03: Forest officials of Mannarkkad have lodged an FIR against unidentified people under relevant sections of Wild Life Protection Act over the incident wherein a pregnant elephant died in Malappuram after being fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers.

The elephant on Wednesday ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers, allegedly left by some locals. The fruit exploded in her mouth, leading to death and she died standing in water.

Pregnant wild elephant dies after cracker filled pineapple explodes in her mouth

The incident came to light after a forest officer, Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, narrated the details of the horrific death on social media.

"She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months," Krishnan wrote on Facebook.

"The cracker explosion in her mouth was so powerful was that her tongue and mouth were badly injured. The elephant walked around in the village, in pain and in hunger. She was unable to eat anything because of her injuries."

"She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness," Krishnan wrote in an emotional note in Malayalam.

The elephant eventually walked up to the Velliyar River and stood there. Photos showed the elephant standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in water, probably for some relief from the unbearable pain.

After hours of attempts by the officials to rescue the elephant, she died at 4 pm on May 27, standing in water.

"She needs to be given the farewell she deserves. For that, we took her inside the forest in a lorry. She lay there on firewood, in the land she played and grew up. The doctor who did her post-mortem told me that she was not alone. I could sense his sadness though the expression on his face was not visible due to his mask. We cremated her in a pyre there. We bowed before her and paid our last respects," the forest officer said.

The elephant was taken back inside the forest in a truck, where the forest officials cremated her.