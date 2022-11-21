YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Caught on camera: This pianist held a live show for a mother-daughter elephant duo

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 21: It is often said that not just humans, but plants and animals also respond to music positively. The latest proof of this belief is a viral video which a mother and baby elephant listening to music and enjoying it too.

    Caught on camera: This pianist held a live show for a mother-daughter elephant duo
    Image Screen grab from twitter video(@supriyasahuias)

    The viral video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu. In the video, one can see that a man was playing the piano for a mother and baby elephant. The mother and the children seemed to be enjoying the music.

    The viral video is reportedly from Thailand and it features Norpol, the mother and Baby Norgel. The pianist is Paul Barton.

    The IAS officer posted the video with the caption, "Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand."

    The video is garnering lot of praises from the netizens now. Some of the twitterati also commented on it.

    Old image of a man with Pinocchio like long nose goes viralOld image of a man with Pinocchio like long nose goes viral

    One of the users wrote, "Wow!!! So nice."

    Another user wrote, "Such a lively audience....worth performing."

    The third user wrote, "So sweet."

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news elephant

    Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X