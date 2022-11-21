Caught on camera: This pianist held a live show for a mother-daughter elephant duo

Grandma can't contain delight after getting make-up on | Video

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 21: It is often said that not just humans, but plants and animals also respond to music positively. The latest proof of this belief is a viral video which a mother and baby elephant listening to music and enjoying it too.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu. In the video, one can see that a man was playing the piano for a mother and baby elephant. The mother and the children seemed to be enjoying the music.

Piano for mother and baby elephant ❤️ video - Paul Barton Thailand pic.twitter.com/jCqrlJ7ytk — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 20, 2022

The viral video is reportedly from Thailand and it features Norpol, the mother and Baby Norgel. The pianist is Paul Barton.

The IAS officer posted the video with the caption, "Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand."

The video is garnering lot of praises from the netizens now. Some of the twitterati also commented on it.

Old image of a man with Pinocchio like long nose goes viral

One of the users wrote, "Wow!!! So nice."

Wow!!! So nice....👌 — HP Singh (@HPSingh03) November 21, 2022

Another user wrote, "Such a lively audience....worth performing."

Such a lively audience....worth performing. — Yash (@Yashdadhwadia) November 21, 2022

The third user wrote, "So sweet."

So sweet — Shweta Singh (@ShwetaS13970606) November 20, 2022

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:33 [IST]