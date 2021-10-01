Deaf-mute girl gang-raped by 6, including minors, in Madhya Pradesh

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Oct 1: A minor and a deaf-mute girl was gang-raped by six people, including four minors, in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused had taken photographs of the act and the incident came to light only after the pictures started doing rounds among the localities.

She was raped on 25 September but the complaint was filed on 30 September, as per ADG DC Sagar. Giving the details of the incident, he told a daily that she was lured to come out of her house by one of her neighbours to a hut at an isolated place where other members were waiting.

The 14-year-old girl was raped by one member after the other and she was beaten when she tried to fight back. However, the hearing and speech impaired girl remained silent for days till the issue was brought to his notice through a picture of the assault.

The victim broke down when her parents enquired about it and they filed a complaint after informing the elders of the village.

"She was taken to a secluded place...and raped.... The traumatised girl tried to share her ordeal with her mother but she did not understand. Facing health issues, the mother asked her to explain her problem. On Wednesday night, she explained to her mother in the sign language that she was raped by six including two neighbours. The mother showed photographs of all the neighbours to her and she identified the two of them," Deputy police superintendent Sonali Gupta is quoted as saying by HT.

The cops roped in the social justice department to get her statement. She identified the accused from the pictures shown by the cops.

The cops have registered an FIR against the six under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 15:26 [IST]