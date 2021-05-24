Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers of states to be affected

Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into Cyclonic storm 'Yaas' by Monday

New Delhi, May 24: Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to hold a meeting with chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar today to review preparedness ahead of the cyclone Yaas, which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda will also interact with Members of Parliament (MPs) and party workers in states to be affected by Cyclone Yaas.

Days after Cyclone Tauktae battered the western coast, Yaas is expected to hit the east coast of the country, between Odisha and West Bengal. As per the IMD, Yaas is expected to make landfall as very severe cyclonic storm between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal on Wednesday evening.

Some nearby regions are also likely to receive heavy rainfall and wind speeds could reach 110 miles per hour, the weather office said. Earlier, port authorities in Odisha and West Bengal restricted shipping activities and asked vessels to vacate anchorages, news agency Reuters reported citing port authorities.

Earlier, PM Modi held a review meeting with state and central agencies to check preparedness ahead of the cyclone's landfall. During the meeting, PM Modi called for a timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities and asked the officials to work in coordination for the rescue and relief work.

PM Modi also stressed on the need to ensure that the time duration of outages of the power supply and communication network is minimum and these links are restored swiftly.

Cyclone Yaas is set to hit days after Tauktae wreaked havoc along India's west coast, leaving a trail of destruction behind.