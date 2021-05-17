Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify in next 12 hours

Cyclone Tauktae: Vehicle movement suspended on iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai, May 17: The movement of vehicles on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Seal Link has been suspended due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Good Morning Mumbai. As informed by the IMD, wind speed will increase as the cyclone approaches closer to Mumbai. Please avoid venturing near coast. Stay at home, enjoy the weather.

Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed to commute till further update. Please take alternate routes if at all you plan to move out. The best plan however is to stay indoors today unless it's absolutely unavoidable, the BMC said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Airport will remain closed for 3 hours due to Cyclone Tauktae.

"Due to cyclone alert, operations at Mumbai Airport need to be closed from 1100 hours local time to 1400 hours local time of 17th May, 2021," the spokesperson for the airport said.

