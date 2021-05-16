Cyclone Tauktae: How Indian Air Force is bracing up for the storm

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, to cross Gujarat coast by May 18: IMD

New Delhi, May 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update on Sunday said that the Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm), lay centred at 2:30 am today about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat), to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.

''Cyclone Tauktae lay centred at 11:30 pm on May 15 over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai, is very likely to intensify into a VSCS, cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around early morning of May 18,'' the IMD said.

The Western Railway said it has cancelled 56 trains either originating or terminating in Gujarat''s Saurashtra region as a precaution.

Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra''s coastal Ratnagiri district on Saturday, said K S Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai.

The IMD has issued an orange alert'' which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday, she said.

