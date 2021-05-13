Eid-Ul-Fitr 2021: Eid to be celebrated on May 13; Crescent moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia

Cyclone Tauktae: IMD issues red alert to three districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13: Amid the raising surge in COVID-19 cases, there seems to be more trouble in store for Kerala after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for three districts-- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta-- for Friday in view of the cyclonic storm Tauktae over the Arabian Sea.

According to reports, the IMD has issued a red alert in five other districts for Saturday-- Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Located near Lakshadweep, the low pressure will move in a north-westerly direction gaining enough speed by Sunday, the regional met office said.

Following the IMD's announcement Kerala has opened control rooms and asked people living in coastal areas to keep strict vigil. A red alert means heavy rainfall with more than 24 mm of downpour in 24 hours.

Many areas in south Kerala have been witnessing heavy rainfall and strong winds since morning and high tide has been reported in several coastal areas. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has also advised people to remain indoors and take enough safeguard against lightning, thunder, strong winds and heavy downpour.

Many low-lying areas in Thiruvananthapuram have been submerged due to incessant rain, revenue authorities said.

