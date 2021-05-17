YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Tauktae: Extremely severe cyclonic storm now nears south-southeast of Diu, with a ragged eye

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: Cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm.

    Cyclone Tauktae: Extremely severe cyclonic storm now nears south-southeast of Diu, with a ragged eye

    As per the latest Satellite observations (INSAT-3D IR) at 08.19 am, the Vortex Tauktae lay centered at 18.5N/71.5E, with a ragged eye. The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat.

    The convective bands are tightly wrapped and the system is moving towards the Gujarat coast at a speed of approximately 18 kmph.

    Meanwhile, Indian Air Force had deployed two C-130J and a An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone weather imd

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X