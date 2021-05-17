Cyclone Tauktae to bring very heavy rains to Konkan, Mumbai on on May 17

Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify in next 12 hours

Cyclone Tauktae: Extremely severe cyclonic storm now nears south-southeast of Diu, with a ragged eye

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: Cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm.

As per the latest Satellite observations (INSAT-3D IR) at 08.19 am, the Vortex Tauktae lay centered at 18.5N/71.5E, with a ragged eye. The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat.

The convective bands are tightly wrapped and the system is moving towards the Gujarat coast at a speed of approximately 18 kmph.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force had deployed two C-130J and a An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 8:43 [IST]