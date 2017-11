A CRPF jawan received minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack by miscreants in the Safakadal area of the city on Monday, the police said.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the CRPF personnel deployed on law-and-order duty at the Malik Angan locality of Safakadal, resulting in minor injuries to one of the jawans, a police official said.

The injured jawan was taken to the police hospital here, from where he was discharged after receiving first aid, he added.

PTI