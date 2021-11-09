COVID-19 AY.4.2 variant frequency too low to be of concern, says INSACOG

Covid norm violations: Over 3.15 lakh people fined in Delhi in 7 months

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 9: The Delhi cops have fined over 3.15 lakh in the last seven months over the violation of Covid-related norms.

Between April 19 and November 8, the Delhi cops fined the highest number of people for not wearing face masks, police said. In this period, 3,15,772 challans were issued over the Covid-related norms, the data showed.

Among those challans, 2,79,198 people were fined for not wearing masks, followed by 30,379 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 3,046 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places.

BMC collects Rs 77.37 crore from over 37 lakh errant citizens for not wearing mask

The cops fined 1,685 people for spitting in public places and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data added.

After the second wave of Covid-19 hit the nation, the government imposed a lockdown in April to prevent the spread of the disease. The ''unlock'' process began in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31.

In the following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, thereby taking the total tally in the country to 14.40 lakh. However, there was no fatality and the death toll in Delhi due to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 25,091.

In October, only four deaths were reported while in September five people lost their lives to Covid-19.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 15:41 [IST]