COVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu imposes total lockdown with no relaxations for a week

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 22: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended full lockdown for one week from May 24 until May 31 without any relaxation. The lockdown that commenced on May 10 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will end on May 24.

However, shops will be allowed to remain operate until 9pm on May 22 and May 23 to allow people to stock up for the week-long total lockdown. Buses will also be allowed to operate during the weekend.

The decision was after consultation with experts who unanimously suggested that imposition of total and aggressive lockdown sans any relaxations alone would contain the spread.

Tamil Nadu lockdown extended: What's allowed, what's not

Only essential services and govt departments will be allowed to function.

Pharmacies, milk stalls, water and newspaper distribution will be allowed to operate.

Essential items like vegetables, groceries etc will be sold in all districts by the govt itself through mobile vans.

Movement of agriculture products allowed.

Goods vehicles carrying essential items allowed.

Hotels will be allowed for take away services and delivery of food through e-commerce will be allowed from 6am- 10 am, 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm.

Petrol bunks, ATMs will function

Inter-district transport allowed for medical reasons & funerals with valid e- registration.

E-registration not required for travelling within the district for medical reasons alone.

All private organisations, banks, insurance companies, IT companies have been advised to work from home.

E-commerce allowed from 8 am to 6pm