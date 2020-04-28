COVID-19: Positive cases rise to 29,435, death toll at 934 with 62 fatalities in 24 hours

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 28: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 29,435 and the death toll due to it rose to 934 in the country on Tuesday, registering a record increase of 62 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. Thus, around 22.41 per cent of patients have recovered in the country so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday indicated that the coronavirus lockdown could continue beyond May 3 in parts of the country worst affected by the pandemic identified as hotspots.

"We have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi told the chief ministers. Economic activities are likely to reopen in orange and green districts, which have far fewer cases or none.